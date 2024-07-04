Electric vehicle (EV) charging terminals and a retail center are set to emerge in New Clark City in Bamban, Tarlac.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has sealed a deal with Double 11 Properties Corp. to lease out a one-hectare property for the rise of a modern super station.

In a statement, the contract entailed Double 11 to invest P100 million to develop the facility into various EV charging stations, a mixed-use commercial area and a space for retail support businesses.

The agreement between the state-run enterprise and the local properties firm would bring more government revenues and provide more career opportunities, bringing in more people to New Clark City.

Once the project is completed, the super station will include 20 retail stores and offices, attracting 200,000 motorists annually and creating 500 new jobs for Tarlac residents.

This construction is also expected to yield a P100 million return on investment for government earnings.

The partnership was signed last June 24 between BCDA president and chief executive officer (CEO) Joshua Bingcang and Double 11 president Romeo Siccion.

'This partnership signals another milestone in the development of New Clark City as a smart and green metropolis, one that is ready for a future filled with electric vehicles and eco-friendly cars. This is also a step towards our '15-minute city' vision for New Clark City, where basic amenities and facilities are easily accessible within a walking or cycling distance,' Bingcang said.

Double 11 is a local corporation that focuses on operating and maintaining zoo and attraction theme parks, industrial parks and super stations.

They have partnered with international food franchises, branded retail stores, business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, residential development and fuel companies.

The property firm also voiced its interest to have a phase 2 expansion, hoping to lease another hectare costing another P100 million investment.

BCDA vice president for business development Mark Torres expressed excitement about the project collaboration.

'The BCDA welcomes Double 11 to New Clark City and offers its full support for the project. With this engagement, we expect economic benefits, such as additional revenues for the government; employment opportunities for the local residents and communities, and most importantly increased foot traffic in New Clark City,' he said.

Ren Siccion, Double 11's business development manager also believed that they will be able to welcome international brands into the up and coming city.

'Using our experience and expertise, we will not only be developing a super station, but also a lifestyle development where people can park, dine, shop, and work,' Siccion shared.

Other notable Double 11 projects were placed around large northbound expressways.

This include the Northwalk Clark in Pampanga, Caltex Station in the North Luzon Expressway Southbound, Shell of Asia in NLEX Southbound, Northwalk 1 and 2 in San Fernando, Pampanga and the PTT Station along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

