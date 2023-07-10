After all the frenzy that it has whipped up, the 'Love the Philippines' tourism campaign of the Department of Tourism (DOT) appears to be still on the table.

On its Facebook page, the DOT shared content from local government units, tourism businesses and social media personalities that featured the campaign's logo and slogan as well as tourist attractions.

The photos and videos were shot in Bogo City, Medellin, and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu; Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; Bulacan province; Capas in Tarlac; Catanduanes, Infanta and Real in Quezon province; the Mimaropa provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan; the island province of Siquijor; Lamut in Ifugao; San Juan City; Nueva Vizcaya; Kidapawan City in Cotabato; Sultan Kudarat and its capital Tacurong City; Caluya in Antique and even the Mayon Volcano, to which Rep. Joey Salceda had called tourism officials' attention for its not being included in the original controversial video.

The DOT also used the logo and slogan 'Love the Philippines' in events last week, like the Philippine Tourism Satellite Accounts Dissemination Forum and the launch of the Philippines Hop-on/Hop-off bus tours program in Manila.

The elements were visible in the tarpaulin for the photo booth, buses and even tokens for guests.

A recent invitation to the media from the DOT for another event on July 11 also carried the 'Love the Philippines' logo and slogan, written in the Barabara font - introduced during the launch of the refreshed 'It's more fun in the Philippines' campaign - and featuring colorful depictions of Filipino culture, heritage and natural attractions.

Earlier, The STAR learned from sources that the DOT plans to retain the 'Love the Philippines' campaign despite the reported termination of its contract with advertising firm Doyle, Dane and Bernbach or DDB Philippines, which conceptualized the tourism rebranding scheme.

The company admitted using stock footage shot in other countries supposedly for a 'mood video' that it had hoped would 'excite' stakeholders about the launch of the new tourism campaign.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said they held off paying DDB for the contract.

Officials who declined to be named also pointed out the DOT had to bid out the creation of the tourism campaign branding - including production - as a 'consultancy service' because it 'does not have enough manpower' and that such undertaking 'is not part of (the DOT's) core competencies.'

The department is focused on marketing and promotions, they added.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and Sen. Nancy Binay, meanwhile, have voiced support for calls for the retention of the 'It's More Fun in the Philippines' tourism branding, conceived in 2012.

'Are we making it a policy that every 10 years, we change a slogan or marketing strategy?' Pimentel said in an interview with 'The Chiefs' on Cignal TV's One News Friday.

For Pimentel, the new slogan seems to impose on foreign travelers to 'love' their experience in the Philippines.

He added it is also not original, because Cyprus first came up with the slogan 'Love Cyprus.'

'Foreigners really equate the Philippines with having fun. Let us retain it. Besides, the one-word idea 'love' is such a common word, and it sounds like a command, as if forcing the visitor to love the Philippines,' Pimentel said.

'There is really nothing original about it. Why should it supplant the already existing slogan?' he added.

In a dwIZ radio interview, Binay said the DOT should not just terminate its contract with the DDB, but should drop the slogan 'Love the Philippines' as well.

