The Department of Energy (DOE) is urging the country's business sector and households nationwide to intensify their efforts on energy efficiency and conservation amid El Niño.

In a statement, the DOE called on these sectors to contribute to the judicious use of energy and accelerate energy efficiency and conservation efforts.

'As we face the challenging period where we would need the support of everyone, we must therefore be conscious in our use of electricity,' Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

He said President Marcos has stressed the need to expand and deepen the practice of energy conservation to mitigate power demand.

'He appealed to Filipinos to conserve energy and create a culture of responsible usage of electricity as power supply projections may still change, even if we have adequate projection, due to extreme temperatures during the height of summer that will be exacerbated by El Nino,' the energy chief said.

The DOE noted the importance of every act of energy conservation, even as simple as unplugging unnecessary appliances during peak hours, using light-emitting diode lights and ironing clothes during off-peak hours.

The agency said these simple efforts can unburden consumers and increase electricity grid reliability.

According to the DOE, the El Niño phenomenon historically increases the ambient temperatures and heat index by one to two degrees. This results in a significant rise in the use of electricity.

'Every act of energy conservation is already an act of patriotism,' the DOE said.

The DOE and its attached agencies will map out vital infrastructure that could be affected by the supply of electricity in order to quickly provide interventions.

These vital infrastructure areas include hospitals, blood banks, banks and water pumping stations.

The DOE said mapping efforts would enhance preparedness and emergency response in case of power supply restrictions.

'In the case of the health sector, while the Department of Health will be providing generator sets for the government hospitals, there are also hospitals that are maintained by the provincial and local government units. The local government could help us identify these critical facilities for our efficient interventions,' Lotilla said.

