The Department of Energy (DOE) is further beefing up efforts to push for the efficient and sustainable use of energy in the country with the introduction of three digital platforms in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The DOE has ventured into utilizing new and emerging technology innovations to continuously raise awareness of the environmental and economic benefits of energy-efficient practices and technologies.

The three new digital platforms include the City of Energia and its websites called Enerhiyang Atin (Our Energy) and Wattmatters, the Designated Establishment Online Submission portal, and the Electric Vehicle Charging Station portal.

'We are pumping up our demand and knowledge sharing for our customers as we launch and now utilize information and communications technology,' DOE Undersecretary Felix Fuentebella said.

In line with USAID's digital strategy, the DOE said each platform uses technology innovations that contribute to building a more energy-efficient and secured energy sector that better serves Filipinos.

'These are exciting times for the energy sector and we are looking forward to significant benefits and progress as these innovations seek to advance, cutting down bureaucratic footpaths, and promoting the ease of doing business,' USAID Philippines environment office director Ryder Rogers said.

The City of Energia mobile application and its website versions Enerhiyang Atin and Wattmatters, the country's first energy efficiency virtual showroom, seek to educate the public about the practical energy efficiency measures and systems applicable to each sector.

Meanwhile, the DOE online portal facilitates the submission of compliance requirements of businesses under the commercial, industrial and the transportation sector.

As for the electric vehicle charging station portal, it aims to support the identification, regulation, and consolidation of all electric vehicle charging station operators and applicants to help ensure a safe, efficient, and standardized electric vehicle sector.

Fuentebella said these new digital platforms serve as a milestone in the implementation of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Law.

'With the EEC law, we have to have a roadmap and included in the roadmap is the provision of best practices and support awareness raising,' Fuentebella said.

