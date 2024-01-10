Off-grid electricity generator DMCI Power Corp. saw higher energy sales last year as it continued to power underserved and unserved areas in the country.

DMCI Power's sales volume rose by seven percent to 454 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2023 from 426 GWh a year ago.

'Our sales have grown steadily for 11 consecutive quarters because of solid demand and our targeted investments in underserved and unserved areas, reflecting our dedication to missionary electrification,' DMCI Power president Antonino Gatdula Jr. said.

Palawan overtook Masbate as the company's largest market in 2023, contributing 44 percent to the total sales volume.

Energy sales in Palawan expanded by 12 percent from 179 GWh to 200 GWh on the combined effect of higher capacity and demand.

DMCI Power commenced in August last year the commercial operations of its P1.5-billion thermal power plant in the province, coinciding with a surge in both local and international tourist arrivals in the area.

Meanwhile, Masbate and Oriental Mindoro accounted for 34 percent and 22 percent, respectively, of DMCI Power's total sales volume last year.

DMCI Power said energy dispatch in Masbate grew by five percent to 156 GWh from 148 GWh on the back of higher demand and plant availability.

Oriental Mindoro sales, however, declined by two percent to 97 GWh from 99 GWh due to the increased availability of renewable energy power plants.

DMCI Power is the largest off-grid energy generator in the Country in terms of installed capacity.

It operates in Masbate, Palawan and Oriental Mindoro.

The company had a total installed capacity of around 160 megawatts (MW) as of end-2023, up by 17 percent from the previous year.

DMCI Power plans to ventures into renewable energy through development of solar and wind projects.

The company plans to construct a 12-MW wind power plant on Semirara Island and a four-MW solar power plant in Masbate.

