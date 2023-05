The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar's Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders told AFP.

"We can confirm there are 17 deaths," Karlo, the administrator of Bu Ma village told an AFP reporter at the scene, after Cyclone Mocha struck on Sunday.

The number is on top of a death toll of 24 given to AFP by a village leader in nearby Khaung Doke Kar.