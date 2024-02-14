Almost 89,000 individuals registered during the first day of voter registration for the 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday.

Based on the data sent by Comelec Chairman George Garcia to reporters, a total of 88,999 individuals completed the registration on Monday.

The regions with the most registrants are Region IV-A with 14,745, followed by the National Capital Region with 10, 623.

The following is the number of individuals registered per region, according to Comelec:

Ilocos Region: 6,705

Cagayan Valley: 3,430

Cordillera Admiinistrative Region: 1,172

Central Luzon: 10,143

MIMAROPA: 1,508

Bicol Region: 3,349

Western Visayas: 4,474

Central Visayas: 7,890

Eastern Visayas: 3,444

Zamboanga Peninsula: 3,162

Northern Mindanao: 4,197

Davao Region: 4,713

SOCCSKSARGEN: 3,846

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: 1,781

CARAGA: 3,206

Main Office: 412

On Monday, the poll body said that it is expecting three million new individuals to register ahead of the midterm elections. The voter's registration will run until Sept. 30, 2024.

This would bring the total number of voters in the country to 71 million.

Comelec's offices will be open from Mondays to Saturdays, except for holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the polling body's Register Anywhere Program will remain in effect until Aug. 31, 2024.

