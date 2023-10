The Chinese Consulate in San Francisco will temporarily close its consular certificate hall from Oct. 10, according to the consulate's WeChat public account.

Earlier, it was reported that law enforcement officers fatally shot the driver of a vehicle that plowed through the consulate and into the lobby of the building's visa office on Monday, city police said.

The consulate said it would inform the public when services will resume.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)