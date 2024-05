The deputy chairman of the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association told a seminar on Wednesday that annual output growth would be in a range of -1% to 1% this year, having previously forecast expansion of 1%.

China, the world's biggest coal producer, mined 4.66 billion metric tons of the fuel in 2023, up 2.9% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Jan Harvey)