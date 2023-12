China's passenger vehicle sales rose 25.5% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 9.9% gain in October, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

Car sales totalled 2.1 million units last month. Sales in the first 11 months of 2023 were up 5% on the year at 19.56 million units. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jamie Freed and Mark Potter)