SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's fuel oil imports retreated for a second consecutive month in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday. Total fuel oil imports were down 8% from July to 1.4 million metric tons in August, though still more than double compared to the same period last year.

The imports included purchases under ordinary trade, which is subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storages. The decline came amid recovery in China's diluted bitumen imports, after customs authorities eased months-long inspections. A sharp uptick in Asia's high sulphur fuel oil prices in August also deterred purchases. China's fuel oil imports started to show signs of easing in July after hitting a decade-high in June, the data showed. Independent refiners earlier boosted fuel oil purchases to be used as a refinery feedstock this year, particularly discounted barrels of Russian high sulphur fuel oil. Meanwhile, China's exports of low sulphur marine fuels, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.55 million tons in August, up 1% from July but down 20% from a year ago.

The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in metric tons. The exports section largely captures China's low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

Exports (2023) Bonded storage m/m % change y/y % change trade January 1,254,080 11% -46% February 1,535,577 22% 17% March 1,953,559 27% 38% April 1,363,152 -30% 12% May 1,852,058 36% 32% June 1,930,444 4% 37% July 1,535,826 -20% -3% August * 1,550,314 1% -20% Imports Ordinary Bonded Total m/m % y/y % (2023) trade storage change change trade January 569,376 640,022 1,209,399 -31% 47% February 424,254 1,331,623 1,755,877 45% 103% March 752,172 1,680,788 2,432,960 39% 149% April 614,324 2,051,381 2,665,703 10% 277% May 964,662 1,606,184 2,570,846 -4% 150% June 1,145,340 1,553,300 2,698,640 5% 226% July 752,554 764,616 1,517,170 -44% 105% August * 534,321 862,406 1,396,727 -8% 109% (Figures are based on latest available data at the time of publishing, and may be subject to revision by China customs at a later date) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)



