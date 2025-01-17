China's central bank said on Friday it is confident it can keep the yuan exchange rate "basically stable" at a "reasonable and balanced" level.

China's economy has solid foundations and a reasonable current account surplus, while the country's cross-border capital flows are balanced and foreign exchange reserves are sufficient, the People's Bank of China told Reuters.

Foreign exchange market participants have become more mature and regulatory departments have more experience in responding to external shocks, the central bank said, responding to a Reuters request for comment.

