China's BYD on Monday launched an upgraded platform for electric vehicles with 1,000-volt architecture that it said could charge EVs as fast as pumping gas.

The EV giant, which has become known for upending cost norms in the industry, aimed to build over 4,000 ultra-fast charging piles, or units, to make the technology available nationwide.

The company didn't specify the time frame or how much it would invest on building such facilities.

Cars powered by the super e-platform with peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts (kW) can travel 400 m (249 miles) on a 5-minute charge, said founder Wang Chuanfu at an event livestreamed from the company's Shenzhen headquarters.

