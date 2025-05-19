Addis Ababa: Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd (GAC Group) has introduced two of its electric vehicle (EV) models to the Ethiopian market, marking the Chinese car brand's entry into the East African country.

The company unveiled its AION Y and ES9 models on Saturday at a launch event in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Addressing the event, Zeleke Temesgen, commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, said the government has taken bold measures to encourage the adoption of EVs to accelerate the country's transition to electric mobility.

"The Ethiopian government has already banned the production, import, and assembly of gas-powered cars, so Ethiopia would be an ideal market for reputable companies like GAC Group," said Temesgen.

Appreciating GAC Group's commitment to launching its EV brand in Ethiopia, the commissioner called on the company to set up a manufacturing plant so as to take advantage of favorable investment and massive market opportunities, and accelerate Ethiopia's green mobility.

Bareo Hassen, Ethiopian state minister of transport and logistics, said the government aspires to achieve green mobility "in the shortest time possible" with the goal of conserving energy and supporting the national economy.

As part of the government's push for a transition to electric mobility, more than 100,000 EVs are currently on the road across Ethiopia, which aims to have up to 500,000 EVs in the next 10 years, replacing the majority of cars powered by fossil fuels.

Ethiopia is also working to expand EV production and the installation of public charging stations, and offering support and various incentives to private investors, such as free or leased land for investors in EV after-sales services, according to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

Wei Haigang, president of GAC International, said the company, through its partner Huajian Group, will sell electric vehicles, establish charging infrastructure, and initiate local assembly operations in Ethiopia.

Noting Ethiopia's high potential for the EV market, Wei said GAC Group will engage in EV production in the future to tap into the huge market and support the country's transition to electric mobility.

