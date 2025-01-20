JAKARTA - China's top electric vehicle maker BYD aims to complete its $1 billion plant in Indonesia at the end of 2025, the head of its local unit said on Monday.

The long-term plan for the plant is for the export market, said Eagle Zhao, its president director in Indonesia.

"Every single progression of our local manufacturing is quite smooth and also on the track. We will keep our commitment, which is by end-2025, we will complete the construction works," Zhao said in a joint interview with Reuters and CNBC Indonesia.

The plant, which is being built at an industrial complex in Subang, West Java, will have a production capacity of 150,000 EV units annually.

In 2024, its first year of sales in Indonesia, BYD sold 15,429 units, auto association data showed. According to January to November figures, BYD was the leader in terms of battery-based EV sales with about 36% of the market share.

Zhao said he expected the new plant to produce its first cars not long after the completion of construction.

