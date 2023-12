China's vehicle sales are forecast to jump 4.4% from a year earlier to 25.8 million units in 2024, an official with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday, according to Chinese state media.

China's new energy vehicle sales' penetration rate is expected to hit 40% in 2024, CAAM's Chen Chuan predicted at an industry event in Beijing, the report said. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)