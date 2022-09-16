China will aim to stabilize employment and prices to consolidate the foundations of economic recovery, according to a statement published by the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China said on Friday.

It said China will implement prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus.

China's economy was surprisingly resilient in August, with data showing faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up a fragile recovery, although a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



