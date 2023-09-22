PHOTO
China said U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, should stop favouring Japan's "irresponsible" behaviour, after he called Beijing's reaction to Japan's Fukushima water release an "economic coercion". (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)
