BEIJING - China will hold a joint military exercise with five south east Asian countries in mid-to-late November, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The exercise, to be held in China's southern Guangdong province, will include Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese forces.

The drills will be focused on counter terrorism and maritime safety, Xinhua said.

