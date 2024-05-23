China could launch further military drills after the current one near Taiwan is over, having so far staged a series of exercises including mock attacks on Taiwanese and foreign ships, Taiwanese security officials said on Thursday.

Some Chinese coast guard boats near Taiwan also conducted mock ship-boarding and inspection drills, the officials said, speaking anonymously given the sensitivity of the situation.

