China's state planner has issued a strategy for the electric power system to more effectively respond to spikes in demand, as the country adds huge amounts of renewable capacity.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a Tuesday notice that by 2027, the country will have 80 gigawatts of pumped hydro energy storage and will have upgraded its coal fleet so it can quickly respond to changes in power demand.

NDRC said new gas power plants will be built in areas with a stable supply of affordable natural gas, without giving a timeline.

By 2027, NDRC plans to establish a regulatory framework to ensure the market-oriented development of so-called new energy storage, which is largely comprised of battery storage.

Nuclear and solar will also be explored as potential peaking power sources, NDRC said. Neither have traditionally been considered so-called peaking power plants. Hydropower and gas plants are more typically considered for the role because they can change their output quickly.

The plan aims to make it possible for new energy - which typically refers to solar and wind - to eventually make up over 20% of power generation by 2027, up from just 12% last year, according to the national statistics bureau. (Reporting by Colleen Howe Editing by Ros Russell)



