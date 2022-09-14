China stocks on Wednesday tracked a slump in global markets, after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data fuelled bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 1.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1%.

** The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.6%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 2.5%.

** Other Asian shares tumbled after Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years, as U.S. CPI data for August dashed hopes for a peak in inflation.

** U.S. Labor Department data showed the headline Consumer Price Index gained 0.1% on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1% decline.

** "The overnight plunge in the U.S. market dented sentiment in China's A-shares," said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures, adding that investors will continue to focus on domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and anti-virus measures, and the implementation of pro-growth policies.

** New energy shares slumped 2.2%, automobiles went down 2%, while shares in healthcare and consumer discretionary lost 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Bucking the trend, real estate developers added 0.8%.

** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group down 4.4% to become the biggest drag on the Hang Seng benchmark.

** Financials shares declined 2.2%, with index heavyweights HSBC Holdings and AIA Group down 2.7% each.

** China International Capital Corp (CICC), slumped roughly 9% in both mainland and Hong Kong markets, after the top broker proposed a rights issue to support business development and boost capital.

** Investors' focus will now shift to the central bank's medium-term policy loan operation on Thursday, with traders and analysts widely expecting a pause in monetary easing effort, amid widening policy divergence between China and the U.S. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)



