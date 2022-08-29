China's blue chip index slipped on Monday tracking falls in global markets, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled continuing on an aggressive interest rate hike path, while domestic economic concerns also weighed on sentiment.

** The CSI 300 Index ended 0.4% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

** The Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both dropped 0.7%.

** Asian shares slid, tracking Wall Street's weakness on Friday after Powell said the U.S. economy would need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control.

** Profits at China's industrial firms sank in July, reversing previous gains as fresh COVID-19 curbs dragged down demand, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened production.

** To revive the economy and expand credit growth, China's central bank has stepped up pressure on lenders with new instructions to grow loans, sources told Reuters.

** Real estate developers lost 0.8%, consumer staples dropped 1%, and banks retreated 1.2%.

** Defence stocks rose 2.1%, while energy companies added 1.7%.

** Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies from the United States, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

** U.S. officials, however, warned it was just a first step and their view on China's compliance would be determined by whether they are able to conduct their inspections unobstructed as the deal promises.

** "It's too early to conclude the ADR delisting risk is over," said J.P.Morgan analysts in a note. "We believe what really determines ADR delisting risk is how successful the first batch of PCAOB will be in the next few months."

** Hong Kong's tech index shed 1.2%, with most constituents down.

** Food delivery company Meituan rose 2.6%, after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



