China said on Thursday that Taiwan was inviting "wolves" into the home by hosting a U.S. defence industry forum next week, and that the U.S. military-industrial complex sought to export war for profit.

The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important arms provider despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, and the subject is a frequent source of tension between Beijing and Washington.

The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council is, along with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, hosting the Taiwan-U.S. Defense Industry Forum in Taipei on Wednesday, bringing together U.S. and Taiwan companies to discuss cooperation.

China was "extremely concerned" to learn of the forum, defence ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei told a monthly news briefing.

"These 'military-industrial complexes' of the United States have always been keen to sell arms around the world, export wars and seek windfall profits," he said.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities' practice of bringing wolves into the home is repugnant and will only bring a deep disaster to Taiwanese compatriots," Tan added, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

Steven Rudder, previously commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, is giving a keynote opening address at the Taipei event, according to organisers.

China has been stepping up its military activities around Taiwan to try and force the democratically governed island to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including staging war games this month.

Taiwan's government rejects China's territorial claims and says only the island's people can decide their future. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)



