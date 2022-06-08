Retail car sales in China jumped 30% in May from April, preliminary data published by an industry body showed, as authorities rolled out stimulus to revive the market depressed by the country's measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Sales of passenger vehicles in May fell 17% from the same period a year earlier to 1.35 million units, according to preliminary data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Wednesday.

CPCA is scheduled to release final May car sales data on Thursday.

The world's biggest auto market is extending the recovery as car sales during June 1 to 5 were 6% higher than the same period in May, CPCA said. (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)



Reuters