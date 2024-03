China's survey-based jobless rate for 16-24 years old, excluding college students, was 14.6% in January, down from 14.9% in December, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed.

The jobless rate for 16-24 years old, including college students, had hit a record high of 21.3% in June 2023, before the statistics bureau revised its methodology by removing college students from the survey pool. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)