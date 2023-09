China Eastern Airlines signed a contract with aircraft manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corportation of China (COMAC) to buy another 100 C919 airplanes, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.

The Shanghai-headquartered carrier has bought five C919s, of which three have been delivered. The other two are expected to be delivered later this year. (Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh: Editing by Neil Fullick)