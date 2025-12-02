Oman Airports welcomed the first inaugural flight of China Eastern Airlines from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Muscat International Airport, announcing the launch of a direct air route between Muscat and Beijing with two flights per week.

The launch of the inaugural flight of China Eastern Airlines comes in cooperation with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. The new route will boost tourism and facilitate trade and investment between the two countries.

