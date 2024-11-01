China issued revised regulations on Friday for foreign investors in its listed companies, expanding eligibility criteria and easing financial requirements in a bid to attract more foreign investment.

Under the new regulations, China will allow foreign individuals to invest strategically in listed companies, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The asset threshold for non-controlling foreign investors has been lowered, now requiring $50 million instead of $100 million.

The country will also add tender offer as an approved investment method, along with private placement and negotiated transfer, the statement said.

