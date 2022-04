BEIJING- China's central bank said on Friday the country's financial system will continue to seek progress while maintaining stability this year, and will safeguard the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) vowed to step up efforts to prevent and resolve financial risks in 2022 and will resolutely maintain economic and social stability, according to a meeting held by PBOC.

