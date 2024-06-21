Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is introducing another connection to its local network in October, this time adding weekly flights between Cebu and San Vicente, Palawan.

Cebu Pacific will connect Cebu and San Vicente four times a week starting Oct. 24, bringing in a new route to the domestic portfolio of the largest airline in the Philippines.

Once the flight is launched, Cebu Pacific will fly between Cebu and San Vicente every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao said the airline made the call to connect Cebu and San Vicente to promote tourism activities in Palawan. The province is home to some of the most popular destinations in the Philippines, particularly Coron and El Nido.

San Vicente, for its part, remains unexplored by most tourists visiting Palawan, even as the town can hold its own against Coron and El Nido. San Vicente is surrounded by bodies of water, such as the Long Beach, the longest white sand beach in the Philippines and the second longest in Southeast Asia.

To promote the new route, Cebu Pacific is hosting a seat sale until June 26 for the Cebu-San Vicente flights, offering base fares of as low as P1 one way.

Cebu Pacific is expanding its Cebu network to offer new connections from the province, building up its partnership with the operator of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The airline owned by the Gokongweis will mount Cebu flights to Don Mueang starting Oct. 2 and to Masbate beginning Oct. 25 as part of its expansion pipeline in the province.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic routes and 25 foreign cities, offering flights across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

