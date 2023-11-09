PHOTO
Several banks have waived their PESOnet and Instapay fees for the holiday season, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Tuesday.
Most banks waived their fees until Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of the Union Bank of the Philippines which will only waive its Instapay fees until Nov. 11, 2023.
These are the banks that will waive their fees during the holiday season:
PESOnet
BPI Direct
Country Builders Bank Inc.
CIMB Bank Philippines
East West Bank
Go Tyme Bank Corporation
HSBC (retail clients)
HSBC (retail savings bank)
Land Bank of the Philippines
Maya Bank, Inc.
PayMongo Payments, Inc.
Rural Bank of Guinobatan
Philippine Business Bank, Inc.
SeaBank Philippines, Inc.
Tonik Digital Bank, Inc.
Union Bank of the Philippines (retail clients)
Instapay
Union Bank of the Philippines
Bank of the Philippine Islands
CIMB Bank Philippines
GoTyme Bank Corporation
Land Bank of the Philippines
Maya Bank, Inc. (Business Deposit)
Metropolitan Bank Trust and Company
Rural Bank of Guinobatan
SeaBank Philpppines, Inc.
Tonik Digital Bank, Inc.
PESONet transfers have no maximum limit and are processed by the end of the day. On the other hand, InstaPay permits real-time transfers of up to P50,000 per transaction.
