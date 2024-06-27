A top Australian central banker on Thursday said there were more considerations for monetary policy than a single inflation number, and the outlook for interest rates and the economy remained uncertain.

Answering questions at an economic event, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser was asked if the central bank was still reluctant to hike interest rates despite consumer price figures for May surprising on the high side.

"It would be a bad mistake to set policy on the basis of one number, and we don't do that," said Hauser. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Christina Fincher)



