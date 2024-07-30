The city government is tightening its drive against African swine fever (ASF) after its veterinary office recorded new cases here.

Dr. Arcadio Cavan Jr., assistant city veterinarian, said blood samples from four hog farms in Barangay Lunzuran tested positive for the disease.

Cavan reported to the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council that at least 20 swine mortalities were recorded in the four farms.

He added that the veterinary office conducted a 'depopulation at ground zero' and instituted biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus to nearby villages.

Mayor John Dalipe, who also chairs the council, approved a resolution providing assistance to the affected farmers and indemnity for the depopulated hogs.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

