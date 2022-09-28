China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday, adding that Washington would continue to deepen its 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan.

Speaking during a speech to American sailors serving in Japan, Harris also said the United States was seeing 'disturbing' behaviour in the South and East China Seas and 'provocations' across the Taiwan Strait. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, writing by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)



