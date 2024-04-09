The United States will have a fundamentally changed military command posture at Japan's planned new military command center to allow better coordination and increased deterrence in the face of Chinese pressure, the U.S. ambassador to Japan said on Tuesday.

Speaking on CNBC the day before a Washington summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Rahm Emanuel said U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region were coming together in the face of China's "coercion" and Beijing would end up isolated.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)