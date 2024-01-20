US regulators have unveiled fines against the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China worth around $32.4 million for disclosing confidential supervisory information, the Federal Reserve announced Friday.

The Fed fined the Chinese state-owned commercial bank's New York branch $2.4 million for its "unauthorized use and disclosure of confidential supervisory information," it announced in a statement.

The disclosures included "reports of bank examinations and other confidential communications by banking regulators," it added.

The fines were leveled in conjunction with the New York Department of Financial Services. The sum of the fines from the two regulatory institutions was around $32.4 million, according to the Fed.

The US central bank said it had determined that the bank's New York branch "lacked any formal policies, procedures, training, or other internal controls," designed to instruct employees how to handle confidential supervisory information.

Under the order announced Friday, the Chinese bank's board and branch management must submit an "acceptable" plan to the Fed to enhance its compliance controls within 90 days.