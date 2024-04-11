The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has proposed an airworthiness directive for certain Boeing 747-400F series airplanes that would require applying cap seals to certain fastener collars inside the fuel tanks, according to a federal government notice.

The proposed directive was prompted by a report that cap seals were not applied to certain fasteners in the fuel tanks during production and is meant to address unsafe condition on the planes, the FAA said in a Federal Register notice published on Thursday.

