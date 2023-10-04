US President Joe Biden convened on Tuesday morning a call with allies and partners to coordinate support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence against "Russia's brutal invasion." He reaffirmed "the strong commitment of the United States to supporting Ukraine as it defends itself for as long as it takes, as did every other leader on the call," said John F. Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator.

"The leaders discussed efforts to continue providing Ukraine with the ammunition and the weapons systems that it needs to defend its territory and to continue strengthening Ukrainian air defenses as they prepare for more attacks on critical infrastructure," Kirby noted.

Joining President Biden on the call was Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, President von der Leyen of the European Commission, President Michel of the European Council, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy; Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President Duda of Poland, President Iohannis of Romania, and Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, as well as the Foreign Minister of France, Foreign Minister Colonna.

"Now this call of course comes on the heels of the continuing resolution passed by Congress over the weekend, a bill that did not include funding to support Ukraine. "As President Biden made clear, we cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted. Time is not our friend.

"We have enough funding authorities to meet Ukraine's battlefields -- battlefield needs for a bit longer, but we need Congress to act to ensure that there is no disruption in our support," Kirby added. (end) asj.gb

