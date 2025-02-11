U.S. tariffs are an "evolving story" and it is too early to assess their impact on the world economy, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

She told the World Government Summit in Dubai that the world economy appeared remarkably resilient despite a series of unprecedented shocks.

U.S. President Donald Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Monday to a flat 25% "without exceptions or exemptions" in a move he hopes will aid the struggling industries in the United States but which also risks sparking a multi-front trade war.

