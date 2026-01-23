Arab Finance: The US Department of Commerce decided to impose a countervailing duty of 29.51% on Egyptian imports of steel reinforcing bars (rebar), according to the Enforcement and Compliance Office.

This move came after preliminary findings showed that Egyptian producers and exporters of rebar are receiving government subsidies subject to countervailing duties.

It is worth noting that the investigation took place from January 1st to December 31st, 2024, with the decision taking effect on January 13th, 2026.

Meanwhile, the final decision in both investigations of countervailing duty and sales at less than fair value will be issued no later than May 26th, 2026, unless postponed.

In June 2025, the US International Trade Commission launched a preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation into imports of rebar from Egypt, Algeria, Bulgaria, and Vietnam.

In the first nine months of 2025, Egyptian steel exports hit $1.4 billion, compared to $1.65 billion during the same period in 2024, according to data from the Export Council for Building Materials.