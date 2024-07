Mastercard's second-quarter profit rose as customers kept up spending heavily via its cards, the payments giant reported on Wednesday.

Profit was $3.3 billion, or $3.50 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with $2.8 billion, or $3 per share last year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)