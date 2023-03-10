PHOTO
Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain - spokesperson
The layoffs, which were shared with unions, are part of the company's changes to its car production lineup in Europe
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.