Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his twice-yearly report on monetary policy to the U.S. Senate on June 22, just a week after the central bank is expected to deliver another half-point interest rate hike as it seeks to bring inflation under control.

The Senate Banking Committee also said it would hold a vote for President Joe Biden's pick for Fed vice chair of supervision, Michael Barr, for June 8 at 2:30 pm ET, a necessary step before a full Senate vote on Barr's confirmation.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)