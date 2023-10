American Airlines reported a quarterly loss on Thursday due to costs related to jet fuel and new labor contracts.

The company's net loss for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $545 million, or 83 cent per share, compared with a profit of $483 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)