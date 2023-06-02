Amazon.com Inc is in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications, T-Mobile US Inc and Dish Network Corp to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg News also said Amazon has been negotiating to get the lowest possible wholesale prices that would let it offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free.

None of the companies immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T were down about 6% in premarket trading on Friday. Shares of Dish Network, whose talks with Amazon were earlier reported in the media, were up 9%.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain, Akash Sriram and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)