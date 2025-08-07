The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced a new program to strengthen the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain, by facilitating construction of manufacturing sites in the United States.

The program, called FDA PreCheck, aims to streamline review of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and eliminate unnecessary regulatory requirements, the FDA said.

The program also introduces a two-phase approach to facilitate new U.S. drug manufacturing facilities.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)