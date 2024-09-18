West Property Zimbabwe is a leading property developer making waves in the Zimbabwean real estate industry.

The company is well-known for providing premium luxury housing at an affordable price, contributing massively to the country’s standards of real estate.

The company has undertaken several projects that showcase their commitment to providing high-end luxury to their clients.

One of these projects is the Pokugara Residential Estate and Townhouses, located in Borrowdale, Harare.

This exclusive complex is a secure gated community with each sectional titled home comprising of 3 bedrooms, a front porch, and an open plan double volume lounge leading to a covered patio, dining area, kitchen, common bathroom, and staff accommodation.

It also boasts a communal recreational and entertainment area comprising a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, braai, and picnic area.

This estate is located near Borrowdale Race Course, Dandaro Village, and other amenities.

Another project by West Property is the Millennium Heights Apartment Complex.

Located in the heart of Borrowdale, this apartment complex provides options from studio, one-bed, or two-bedroom apartments offered on sectional title deeds.

The estate is inspired by modern family living and offers a unique up-market lifestyle.

West Property has also been given the green light to develop the US$280 million ‘Hills Golf Estate’ at Warren Hills in Harare.

This project is a testament to the company’s confidence in Zimbabwe as an investment destination.

The project will include the construction of residential flats, a luxury hotel, and a brand-new PGA Championship standard golf course that will have some exciting new features.

It will be worked on by globally respected golf course designer Mr Peter Matkovich.

Hills Golf Estate is set to be the first premium-branded luxury residence attached to a five-star hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa.

West Property is also working on the development of the Mall of Zimbabwe and Phase two of Pomona City.

The Pomona City development dubbed a city within a city, is set to change the face of Harare and become the test case for establishing smart cities in Zimbabwe.

The company is committed to the 1 billion bricks by 2050 strategy, which is expected to pioneer world-class, vertically integrated, premium lifestyle communities in Zimbabwe, ‘bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe.’

The company operates under PropTech, a high-performance culture of excellence, and is customer-centric, delivering a trusted ecosystem to live, work, play, and shop.

The Pomona City development is expected to change the infrastructure terrain in the capital city, and it will be developed under the smart cities concept.

West Property Zimbabwe is a leading property developer that is contributing massively to premium luxury housing in Zimbabwe.

The company’s commitment to the 1 billion bricks by 2050 strategy and their vision of creating smart cities, premium, luxury, affordable housing, green communities, and lifestyle communities is commendable.

With projects such as Pokugara Residential Estate and Townhouses, Millennium Heights, Hills Golf Estate, Mall of Zimbabwe, and Pomona City, West Property is set to change the face of Zimbabwe’s real estate industry.