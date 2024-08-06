As the #EndBadGovernance protest entered its fifth day on Monday, the reported waving of the Russian flag by some protesters has been described as treasonable and dangerous to the polity.

Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ken Robinson PhD, in a terse reaction to the development on Monday said through the South South apex social cultural group would officially react after studying the situation, the reports that the protesters act has been unsettling.

“It’s more than the mere waving of the Russian flag. We will take our time to react, it may exacerbate the tension,” the PANDEF spokesperson said.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), Alaowei Cleric Ebikonbowei, in his remarks on Monday, warned President Bola Tinubu to learn from history and avert a possible revolution.

“CHURAC has taken position on the ongoing nationwide. We have resolved not to participate in the protest in the sense that some fifth columnists want to use it to destabilise the country.

“The violence recorded so far has vindicated our position. We knew the protest would be hijacked and opportunists have actually taken advantage of the protest to loot and maim innocent people’s property.

“We also warned the government to listen to the people. Very unfortunate the President is giving passive attention to the cry of the people.

“As a human rights body, we share the pains Nigerians are passing through. We are all victims of the quagmire.

“However, we do not support the branding Russian flag in the protest. We don’t know what the protesters intend to achieve by raising another country’s flag in our country. That is a treasonable act.

“People are only angry with the government’s policies which have necessitated this protest. We don’t know if their intention is also to undemocratically overthrow a democratically elected government? We cannot go back to our pass.

“Those protesting with the Russian flag should know that Nigeria is a sovereign country.

“We also advise the FG once again to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians. Deviancy to citizens’ demands begets revolution.

“We hope President Tinubu learns from the history of political upheavals across the world,” Alaowei warned.

Speaking in a similar vein, Comrade Sheriff Mulade of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), described the action of the protesters as having a serious implication.

“It is worthy of note that waving of Russian flag is a serious offence with strong implications to Nigerian by those who perpetrated it.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation, and our internal socio-economic issues have nothing to do with waving any other nation’s flag.

“However, the Federal Government should, as a matter of urgency, investigate and bring the culprits to book immediately to avoid a recurrence.

“It has grave implications and we cannot afford to sweep it under the carpet because of our sovereignty and security of our nation.

“Nigeria is the hope of Africa and the black race. Therefore, any security threats must be tackled ahead-on not only for Nigeria’s stability, but for the entire interest of Africa,” he affirmed.

