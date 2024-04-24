THE United States of America and Nigeria are set to discuss digital economy, emerging technology and the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria.

Mr Arthur Brown, the Deputy Chief of Mission, at the U.S. Embassy, Abuja, made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of a four-day workshop on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in Abuja, recently.

Brown said in less than two weeks, high-level U.S. government officials would be in Abuja for a conference under the auspices of U.S.-Nigeria Bi-National Commission.

“In less than two weeks, the United States and Nigeria will hold a Bi-National Commission, a conference with high-level U.S. government officials coming to Abuja to discuss, among other things, the digital economy and emerging technology.

“We want to foster deeper partnerships and work together to create programmes and policies that will drive robust, resilient and inclusive economic growth.

“Looking ahead, we hope to build on the momentum of these four days workshop with an Al conference in Lagos to deepen the linkages between our economies.

“We want to align Al governance to ensure that Al is deployed in a safe, secure, transparent and trustworthy manner,” he said.

He said the U.S., through its various agencies was ready to work with Nigeria as equal partners, to deliver on everything from talent development, infrastructure, research, to innovation.

Brown commended Nigeria for its support on the adoption of a landmark United Nations resolution on AI.

He also pledged the U.S. government’s continued partnership with Nigeria on economy.

“Thanks to Nigeria’s support and co-sponsorship, we were able to ensure the adoption of a landmark United Nations resolution on seizing the opportunities for safe, secure and trustworthy Al systems for sustainable development.

“The United States looks forward to continuing partnering closely with Nigeria and everyone to improve the lives of the people of both of our nations,” he said.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, stressed the need for governments and leaders across Africa to take decisions to back up their desires and approaches.

Tijani said, “The essence of the African AI Council is to pull resources and have a single voice, where necessary, as a continent so that we can allow our entrepreneurs and creative innovators to take advantage of that market.”

Speaking on expected revenue to be generated and jobs to be created, he said, “Revenue should not necessarily be where we even start from. I think the first thing for us as a nation is to be well structured and organised to be able to govern this technology, which is a very special technique.”

According to him, AI will help to diversify the economy.

“AI, by nature, is a tool to support the evolution of productivity across different sectors and Nigeria is a country that has always talked about diversification of its economy.

“So, this is a unique opportunity for us to allow a technology that can help us raise the level of productivity in agriculture, public health and education,” he said.

